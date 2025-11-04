Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The 122-year record Arsenal equalled after Slavia Prague win

Arsenal cruised to victory over Slavia Prague
Arsenal cruised to victory over Slavia Prague (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, taking a step towards the last 16.
  • Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal from a penalty, and Mikel Merino added a double to seal the win.
  • The Gunners achieved their eighth successive clean sheet, equalling a club record set in 1903.
  • Max Dowman became the youngest player to appear in the Champions League at 15 years and 308 days old.
  • This marked Arsenal's fourth win in four Champions League matches and their tenth consecutive victory across all competitions.
