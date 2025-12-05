Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal sweating on fitness of key duo for Aston Villa trip

Mikel Arteta may be without two key players against Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta may be without two key players against Aston Villa (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed uncertainty over the fitness of Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.
  • Both players sustained injuries during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday, with Mosquera forced off before half-time and Rice limping off late in the game.
  • Despite Rice stating he was “fine” post-match, Arteta could not confirm his immediate return, and described Mosquera's injury as “more complicated”.
  • Mosquera's potential absence further strains Arsenal's defence, which is already without Gabriel (thigh) and William Saliba (knock).
  • In a more positive update, Arteta confirmed that Saliba and Leandro Trossard are expected to return to contention within “a matter of days”.
