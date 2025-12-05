Arsenal sweating on fitness of key duo for Aston Villa trip
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed uncertainty over the fitness of Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.
- Both players sustained injuries during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday, with Mosquera forced off before half-time and Rice limping off late in the game.
- Despite Rice stating he was “fine” post-match, Arteta could not confirm his immediate return, and described Mosquera's injury as “more complicated”.
- Mosquera's potential absence further strains Arsenal's defence, which is already without Gabriel (thigh) and William Saliba (knock).
- In a more positive update, Arteta confirmed that Saliba and Leandro Trossard are expected to return to contention within “a matter of days”.