Fortunes differ for WSL sides in Champions League action

Russo (No 23) scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Real Madrid
Russo (No 23) scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Real Madrid ( Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
  • Arsenal secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League, with Alessia Russo scoring two second-half headers.
  • Real Madrid initially took the lead just before half-time with a brilliant volley from Caroline Weir.
  • Manchester United suffered a significant 5-2 defeat to Wolfsburg, marking their first loss in the competition this season.
  • United manager Marc Skinner stated his side were 'punished' and made mistakes contributing to Wolfsburg's five goals.
  • Elsewhere, Lyon staged a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Juventus, and Paris FC defeated Benfica 2-0.
