The Champions League advantage Arsenal have gained after Inter victory
- Arsenal secured an impressive 3-1 victory against Inter at San Siro, confirming their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
- Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half brace, netting in the 10th and 31st minutes.
- Inter Milan briefly equalised through Petar Sucic in the 18th minute, but Arsenal quickly regained control of the match.
- Substitute Viktor Gyokeres added Arsenal's third goal six minutes from time, sealing their seventh consecutive triumph in Europe.
- The win guarantees Arsenal will finish in the top two of their group, ensuring they will host the second legs of their knockout matches.