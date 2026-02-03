Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Returning star becomes difference maker as Arsenal reach Carabao Cup final

Kai Havertz scores to make sure of Arsenal’s place at Wembley
Kai Havertz scores to make sure of Arsenal’s place at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
  • Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory.
  • Kai Havertz scored a late goal, rounding Robert Sanchez in stoppage time, to seal Arsenal's place in the Carabao Cup final.
  • The win marks Arsenal's first cup final appearance in six years and offers the team a chance for a second trophy under Mikel Arteta.
  • The match itself was described as largely unmemorable and a poor advertisement for the Carabao Cup, with both teams showing signs of fatigue from a busy schedule.
  • Despite the low quality of the game, Arsenal's victory puts them in contention for silverware, with Havertz seen as a potential difference-maker for the club.
