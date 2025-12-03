The one blot on Arsenal’s evening after extending lead at top of Premier League
- Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.
- Mikel Merino opened the scoring with a header, and Bukayo Saka sealed the win in stoppage time.
- Arsenal's centre-back Cristhian Mosquera was forced off injured, adding to their existing defensive concerns.
- Brentford's Kevin Schade came close to equalising, with his header spectacularly tipped onto the crossbar by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
- The Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions and recorded an eighth consecutive home win with a clean sheet.