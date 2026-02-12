Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New twist in title race as Arsenal’s strength becomes their weakness against Brentford

Arsenal slipped up at the Gtech on Thursday evening
Arsenal slipped up at the Gtech on Thursday evening (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Arsenal's Premier League lead over Manchester City has been cut to just four points after a 1-1 draw with Brentford.
  • Noni Madueke initially put Arsenal ahead with a header on the hour mark.
  • Brentford equalised ten minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter following a long throw.
  • Both teams had late opportunities to win the match, with Igor Thiago missing for Brentford and Gabriel Martinelli denied for Arsenal.
  • Arsenal, who have been runners-up for the past three seasons, are still scheduled to visit the Etihad Stadium in April as they pursue the title.
