Arsenal warned ‘bottle job’ accusations will ramp up after Wolves capitulation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta watched his side throw away a two-goal lead (Jacob King/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta watched his side throw away a two-goal lead (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Arsenal drew 2-2 with Wolves after squandering a two-goal lead on Wednesday, with Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie scoring for Arsenal before Hugo Bueno and Tom Edozie equalised for Wolves.
  • The result leaves Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League, though Manchester City have a game in hand.
  • Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson suggested the team's mentality would face intense scrutiny, warning of “bottle jobs” accusations after finishing second in each of the last three seasons.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta expressed extreme disappointment, stating his side “didn't show anything close to the standards required” in the second half.
  • This draw means Arsenal have now won only three of their last eight Premier League matches, raising concerns about their title challenge.
