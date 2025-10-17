Smart free kick kickstarts Arsenal’s Champions League defence
- Holders Arsenal secured their first Women's Champions League victory of the season, defeating Benfica 2-0 in Lisbon.
- The Gunners, who had lost their opening fixture to Lyon, took the lead through Beth Mead's goal just before the hour mark.
- Alessia Russo sealed the win for Arsenal with a minute remaining, converting a low free-kick from substitute Chloe Kelly.
- Arsenal's goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar made a crucial save from Diana Gomes' header to keep the score level before half-time.
- This win gets Arsenal's Champions League campaign up and running after their initial defeat.