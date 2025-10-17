Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Smart free kick kickstarts Arsenal’s Champions League defence

Arsenal women make history with thrilling Champions League triumph
  • Holders Arsenal secured their first Women's Champions League victory of the season, defeating Benfica 2-0 in Lisbon.
  • The Gunners, who had lost their opening fixture to Lyon, took the lead through Beth Mead's goal just before the hour mark.
  • Alessia Russo sealed the win for Arsenal with a minute remaining, converting a low free-kick from substitute Chloe Kelly.
  • Arsenal's goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar made a crucial save from Diana Gomes' header to keep the score level before half-time.
  • This win gets Arsenal's Champions League campaign up and running after their initial defeat.
