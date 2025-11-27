Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arteta hails Arsenal’s ‘massive’ win over Bayern Munich

Andy Sims
'I have to praise our players' - Arteta hails Arsenal's win over Bayern
  • Arsenal secured a significant 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with manager Mikel Arteta praising his team for beating what he considers "the best team in Europe".
  • The Arsenal manager hailed the “massive victory” and praised his team’s consistency and “the energy that we created in the stadium”.
  • Jurrien Timber gave Arsenal the lead, and second-half goals from substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win.
  • Bayern's sole goal was scored by 17-year-old Lennart Karl, which was the first goal Arsenal have conceded in the competition this season.
  • The win extends Arsenal's perfect record to five victories from five matches in the Champions League, reinforcing their status as competition favourites.
