Arsenal thrash Aston Villa to extend lead at top of the Premier League
- Arsenal delivered a dominant performance against Aston Villa to thrash them 4-1 in the Premier League.
- Returning defender Gabriel opened the scoring, bundling home from the Gunners' first corner of the game, before Martin Zubimendi slotted in after a brilliant Martin Odegaard through ball for Arsenal’s second.
- Leandro Trossard lashed one in from the edge of the box, before substitute Gabriel Jesus curled home a superb fourth.
- Ollie Watkins scored a consolation for the away side late in the game.
- The win sees Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, while Villa remain third.