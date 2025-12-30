Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal thrash Aston Villa to extend lead at top of the Premier League

Jesus was among the scorers for Arsenal
Jesus was among the scorers for Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal delivered a dominant performance against Aston Villa to thrash them 4-1 in the Premier League.
  • Returning defender Gabriel opened the scoring, bundling home from the Gunners' first corner of the game, before Martin Zubimendi slotted in after a brilliant Martin Odegaard through ball for Arsenal’s second.
  • Leandro Trossard lashed one in from the edge of the box, before substitute Gabriel Jesus curled home a superb fourth.
  • Ollie Watkins scored a consolation for the away side late in the game.
  • The win sees Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, while Villa remain third.
