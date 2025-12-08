Arne Slot says he has ‘no clue’ if Mo Salah has played his last game for Liverpool after rant
- Mohamed Salah accused Liverpool of scapegoating him and breaking promises in an astonishing rant following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds, stating his relationship with manager Arne Slot had deteriorated.
- Salah, who has lost his place in the team, threatened to bid farewell to Liverpool fans after Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot responded by dropping Salah from his Champions League squad for Tuesday’s clash with Inter Milan.
- Slot addressed Salah's comments, stating he was surprised by them but acknowledged Salah's right to his feelings, while denying he felt the same way.
- Slot admitted he has "no clue" if Salah has played his last game for Liverpool, indicating uncertainty about the player's future at the club.