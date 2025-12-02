Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot gives honest verdict on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz fitness levels

Arne Slot has stated Florian Wirtz is not ready to start three matches in a week
Arne Slot has stated Florian Wirtz is not ready to start three matches in a week (PA Wire)
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz are not yet fit enough to play three full matches in a single week.
  • Isak, a £125m acquisition, and Wirtz, bought for £100m, have been used sparingly this Premier League season due to ongoing fitness concerns.
  • The manager's comments precede a demanding fixture schedule for Liverpool, which includes matches this week against Sunderland and Leeds.
  • Slot also indicated that defender Joe Gomez is not ready for successive full games, and both Wirtz and Isak have recently experienced fitness setbacks.
  • Injured players Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are unlikely to feature against Sunderland, though Bradley might be available for the Leeds match.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in