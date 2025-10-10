Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League referee admits he almost quit his job

Jose Mourinho blasts Anthony Taylor’s refereeing after Sevilla loss in Europa League final
  • Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has admitted to considering quitting his role due to the constant barrage of abuse he faces.
  • Taylor criticised the “archaic” culture surrounding football, noting an 'expectation of perfection' placed on match officials.
  • His family no longer attends high-profile matches after they were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.
  • The incident occurred following the 2023 Europa League final, where fans accosted Taylor and his family, throwing objects.
  • Taylor described the airport incident as the worst abuse he has experienced, particularly as his family was present, leading them to avoid future big games.
