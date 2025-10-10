Premier League referee admits he almost quit his job
- Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has admitted to considering quitting his role due to the constant barrage of abuse he faces.
- Taylor criticised the “archaic” culture surrounding football, noting an 'expectation of perfection' placed on match officials.
- His family no longer attends high-profile matches after they were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.
- The incident occurred following the 2023 Europa League final, where fans accosted Taylor and his family, throwing objects.
- Taylor described the airport incident as the worst abuse he has experienced, particularly as his family was present, leading them to avoid future big games.