Anthony Joshua trainer Latif 'Latz' Ayodele posted 'precious' life message just days before car crash

Anthony Joshua crash victim Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele talks about importance of enjoying life in video posted days before his death
  • Two close friends of boxer Anthony Joshua, Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both 36, have died following a car crash.
  • The incident occurred on Monday 29 December when a Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and his friends collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
  • Ayodele, who was Joshua's personal trainer, and Ghami succumbed to their injuries from the collision.
  • Days before his death, Ayodele shared a video montage on social media, emphasising the importance of enjoying life.
  • Alongside the video of himself travelling and spending time with friends, Ayodele posted the caption: “In between your goals, remember there’s a precious thing called life that you need to enjoy.”
