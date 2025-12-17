Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Joshua vows to take Jake Paul’s ‘soul’ in Netflix mega-fight

Anthony Joshua during an open workout at the LIV Night Club
Anthony Joshua during an open workout at the LIV Night Club (JC Ruiz/PA Wire)
  • Anthony Joshua is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on Netflix this Friday, in a match widely criticised due to the experience gap between the pair.
  • Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, has vowed to defeat Paul by "breaking him down spiritually and mentally" and taking his "soul in the ring".
  • He expressed his intent to dominate Paul to the extent that he might give up, aiming to see his "energy, their frequency, leaving their body".
  • Paul responded defiantly, stating: "The only person that can do that is God".
  • Joshua, who is capped at 245 lbs for the eight three-minute round bout, also indicated he would be "cool" with Paul after the fight and sees potential for future "good business".
