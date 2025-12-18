Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul have weigh-in ahead controversial Netflix fight

David Haye on Jake Paul facing Anthony Joshua: ‘It could be his last day on earth’
  • Anthony Joshua weighed in at 243.4lb (110.4kg) for his fight against Jake Paul, who tipped the scales at 216.4lb (98.1kg), making Joshua approximately 27lb heavier.
  • Joshua adhered to a 245lb (111.1kg) weight limit for the official weigh-in, a condition his opponent's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, indicated was for Paul's safety.
  • The professional heavyweight contest, scheduled for Friday in Miami’s Kaseya Center, will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts and using standard 10oz gloves.
  • Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, holds a professional record of 28-4, while Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, enters the fight with a 12-1 record, having previously defeated Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
  • Joshua clarified controversial pre-fight comments about having a 'licence to kill', explaining that it refers to the combative nature of his profession.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in