Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul have weigh-in ahead controversial Netflix fight
- Anthony Joshua weighed in at 243.4lb (110.4kg) for his fight against Jake Paul, who tipped the scales at 216.4lb (98.1kg), making Joshua approximately 27lb heavier.
- Joshua adhered to a 245lb (111.1kg) weight limit for the official weigh-in, a condition his opponent's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, indicated was for Paul's safety.
- The professional heavyweight contest, scheduled for Friday in Miami’s Kaseya Center, will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts and using standard 10oz gloves.
- Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, holds a professional record of 28-4, while Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, enters the fight with a 12-1 record, having previously defeated Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
- Joshua clarified controversial pre-fight comments about having a 'licence to kill', explaining that it refers to the combative nature of his profession.