‘Terrifying’: Joe Rogan issues Jake Paul warning ahead of ‘crazy’ Anthony Joshua fight

David Haye on Jake Paul facing Anthony Joshua: ‘It could be his last day on earth’
  • Joe Rogan has warned Jake Paul about the significant dangers he faces in his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.
  • The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to fight the former two-time heavyweight champion in Miami on 19 December.
  • The professional bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds at heavyweight, permitting knockouts and using standard 10oz gloves.
  • Rogan described the fight as "one of the craziest propositions of all time," emphasising Joshua's "one-punch nuclear power" and calling him "terrifying."
  • Paul holds a 12-1 professional record, having recently defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson, while Joshua's last fight in September 2024 resulted in a defeat to Daniel Dubois.
In full

