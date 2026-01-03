Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua set to land in UK after sustaining minor injuries in Nigeria car crash

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday which resulted in the deaths of two close friends, has flown back to the UK.
  • Joshua, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was discharged from a Lagos hospital before returning to the UK.
  • The two casualties were identified as Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The vehicle's driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with multiple offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, with the case adjourned until 20 January.
  • Conflicting reports emerged regarding the cause of the collision, with suggestions ranging from speeding and an overtake attempt to a burst tyre causing the vehicle to swerve into a stationary truck.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in