Anthony Joshua set to land in UK after sustaining minor injuries in Nigeria car crash
- Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday which resulted in the deaths of two close friends, has flown back to the UK.
- Joshua, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was discharged from a Lagos hospital before returning to the UK.
- The two casualties were identified as Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
- The vehicle's driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with multiple offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, with the case adjourned until 20 January.
- Conflicting reports emerged regarding the cause of the collision, with suggestions ranging from speeding and an overtake attempt to a burst tyre causing the vehicle to swerve into a stationary truck.