Eddie Hearn gives fresh Anthony Joshua career update after car crash

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will fight again (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will fight again (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on 29 December, which claimed the lives of two close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.
  • Despite the tragedy, Joshua returned to the gym two weeks later, following the funerals of his friends.
  • His promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes Joshua will box again, noting that boxing is something he loves and can help him carry on his friends' memory.
  • Hearn confirmed that Joshua is not yet physically ready for full boxing training, and previous plans for a March fight and a bout with Tyson Fury have been impacted.
  • The incident occurred shortly after Joshua's victory over Jake Paul in Miami, and while Joshua's future is uncertain, Tyson Fury is scheduled to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in April.
