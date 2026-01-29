Anthony Joshua posts emotional video after friends died in horror car crash
- Anthony Joshua, the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, became emotional as he spoke publicly for the first time since being involved in a car crash in December 2025.
- The incident resulted in the deaths of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.
- Joshua, 36, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
- In a video published Thursday, 29 January, Joshua reflected on the loss of his 'brothers' and 'lieutenants'.
- He vowed to ‘do right’ by his friends and their families.
