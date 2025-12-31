Anthony Joshua’s uncles open up on ‘serious tragedy’ following boxer’s car crash
- Two of Anthony Joshua’s uncles have spoken out following the boxer’s crash in Nigeria.
- One uncle, named Robert, told The Sun: “We have not been allowed to see him, but from information given by authorities, he is responding to treatment.”
- Mr Joshua had only been in Nigeria for around six hours before the crash, Adedamola Joshua, another uncle, said.
- He added: “The incident shook our family deeply. Though our son, Anthony, is alive, two of his friends, who came to celebrate with us, lost their lives.
- “This is a serious tragedy, not only for our family, but for Ogun State, Nigeria, and the world at large. We are deeply saddened that two people very close to Anthony did not survive. Our hearts are with their families.”