Liverpool boss Arne Slot gives Andy Robertson update amid Tottenham links
- Liverpool are set to retain vice-captain Andy Robertson despite preliminary talks with Tottenham regarding a potential transfer.
- Tottenham made an approach for the left-back, whose contract expires in the summer, after he expressed a desire for more first-team football.
- Manager Arne Slot confirmed Robertson would remain with the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Qarabag, and stated he expects him to stay at the club.
- Liverpool's decision comes amid stretched defensive options, with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate unavailable for the Qarabag match due to injury and family bereavement, respectively.
- Slot acknowledged the team's need to improve in both boxes to secure silverware this season, following Saturday’s defeat by Bournemouth that saw Liverpool drop out of the top four.