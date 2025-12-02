Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andy Murray opens up on coaching ‘extremely demanding’ Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray has spoken about his coaching stint with Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray has spoken about his coaching stint with Novak Djokovic (Getty)
  • Andy Murray coached former rival Novak Djokovic from November 2024 until May, prior to this year's French Open.
  • Murray described the experience as "amazing" but admitted working with Djokovic was "extremely demanding", and expressed disappointment with the overall results.
  • Under Murray's guidance, Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-finals but retired due to a hamstring injury.
  • Following the injury, Djokovic endured a challenging period, including back-to-back first-round losses and a defeat in the Miami final.
  • Murray reflected on the valuable lessons learned about coaching and indicated he would be open to future coaching opportunities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in