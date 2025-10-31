Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Tate to make boxing debut in December

  • Andrew Tate is set to fight TV personality Chase DeMoor in Dubai on 20 December.
  • The boxing match is organised by Misfits, a promotion Tate claims he is now CEO of, replacing YouTube star KSI.
  • Tate, a former professional kickboxer, will be making his boxing debut in this heavyweight contest.
  • He is a controversial British-American influencer and self-described “misogynist” who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media.
  • Andrew Tate last fought in December 2020, winning a kickboxing match with Cosmin Lingurar via second-round technical knockout.
