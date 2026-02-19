Arne Slot gives positive Alexander Isak injury update
- Alexander Isak has returned to training for Liverpool following a broken leg sustained in December.
- Manager Arne Slot anticipates the £125m forward will be available to play again by late March or early April.
- Isak is currently on the comeback trail after undergoing ankle surgery, aiming to be fit for Sweden's World Cup play-off on 26 March.
- Slot expressed caution regarding Isak's return, highlighting his history of injuries and the need for him to regain full match fitness.
- Despite only making 17 appearances for the club, Slot remains hopeful that Liverpool will see Isak's best form this season and in future years.
