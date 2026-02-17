Jurgen Klopp wanted by two Premier League giants after Liverpool, agent claims
- Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, claims both Manchester United and Chelsea approached the German manager following his departure from Liverpool.
- Kosicke also suggested Klopp could have taken charge of the England national team, as well as the USA or Germany, before taking his current role.
- Both Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly “vehemently refute” having contacted Klopp, either directly or through an agent.
- Klopp is currently content in his new role as head of global football with Red Bull, having spent almost nine years at Liverpool.
- His agent hinted at a potential return to club management in the future, noting Klopp's pride in his career of only managing three clubs without being fired.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks