Alex Honnold to solo climb 1,667 ft skyscraper in live Netflix show

Skyscraper Live trailer on Netflix
  • Alex Honnold, acclaimed for his Free Solo documentary, is preparing to undertake what he calls the 'biggest urban free solo ever' by climbing the 1,667-foot-tall Taipei 101 skyscraper.
  • The challenging ascent, which will see Honnold scale the building without ropes or safety equipment, is scheduled for Saturday, 24 January 2026, at 1am GMT.
  • The event, titled 'Skyscraper Live', will be broadcast globally on Netflix, with a two-hour live stream featuring an on-air panel providing insight and analysis.
  • Honnold believes the climb will primarily test his endurance rather than technical skill, and he considers it potentially 'safer' than some rock climbing due to balconies on every few floors.
  • French climber Alain Robert, who previously scaled Taipei 101 with ropes in 2004, has expressed confidence in Honnold's ability to complete the climb, which is anticipated to take between two and four hours.
