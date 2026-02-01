Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz makes tattoo vow after Australian Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz will get another tattoo to celebrate winning the Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz will get another tattoo to celebrate winning the Australian Open (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Carlos Alcaraz secured his first Australian Open title on Sunday, completing a career Grand Slam.
  • He became the youngest man to achieve this feat, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.
  • To celebrate, Alcaraz plans to get a kangaroo tattoo, adding to his collection of ink commemorating previous Grand Slam victories.
  • His existing tattoos include a strawberry for Wimbledon, an Eiffel Tower for the French Open, and the Statue of Liberty for the US Open.
  • Alcaraz emphasised the significance of appreciating his achievements and making history in the sport.
