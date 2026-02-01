Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open to complete career grand slam
- Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday.
- Djokovic, who was seeking a historic 25th grand slam title, made a fast start as he took the opening set 6-2.
- But Alcaraz fought back to claim a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory as he won his seventh grand slam title.
- Alcaraz’s win meant that he completed the career grand slam, having previously won each of the other three majors twice each.
- Aged just 22, Alcaraz is the youngest male player in tennis history to complete the career grand slam.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks