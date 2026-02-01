Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open to complete career grand slam

Carlos Alcaraz won the Australian Open for the first time on Sunday
Carlos Alcaraz won the Australian Open for the first time on Sunday (Getty Images)
  • Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday.
  • Djokovic, who was seeking a historic 25th grand slam title, made a fast start as he took the opening set 6-2.
  • But Alcaraz fought back to claim a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory as he won his seventh grand slam title.
  • Alcaraz’s win meant that he completed the career grand slam, having previously won each of the other three majors twice each.
  • Aged just 22, Alcaraz is the youngest male player in tennis history to complete the career grand slam.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in