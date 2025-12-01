Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ajax apologise after fireworks cause Dutch league match to be abandoned

Ajax’s match against Groningen was abandoned after just five minutes
Ajax’s match against Groningen was abandoned after just five minutes (ANP/AFP/Getty)
  • The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Groningen was abandoned after just five minutes due to supporters igniting fireworks and flares in the stands.
  • The referee initially halted play, but attempts to restart the game were met with similar incidents, leading to its official abandonment.
  • Ajax condemned the "utterly outrageous" behaviour, apologising to those affected and stating that the safety of spectators and players was put at risk.
  • The club announced they would investigate footage to identify the culprits and take appropriate measures against them.
  • The abandoned game is now scheduled to be replayed on Tuesday behind closed doors.
