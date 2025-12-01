Ajax apologise after fireworks cause Dutch league match to be abandoned
- The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Groningen was abandoned after just five minutes due to supporters igniting fireworks and flares in the stands.
- The referee initially halted play, but attempts to restart the game were met with similar incidents, leading to its official abandonment.
- Ajax condemned the "utterly outrageous" behaviour, apologising to those affected and stating that the safety of spectators and players was put at risk.
- The club announced they would investigate footage to identify the culprits and take appropriate measures against them.
- The abandoned game is now scheduled to be replayed on Tuesday behind closed doors.