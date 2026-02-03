2027 Rugby World Cup schedule confirmed as England learn when they will face Wales
- The schedule for the 2027 Rugby World Cup has been released, with England set to face Wales in a group match on Saturday 16 October.
- World Rugby has defended its decision to open the tournament with hosts Australia playing debutants Hong Kong in Perth on 1 October 2027.
- The Wallabies' marquee clash against New Zealand will instead take place eight days later at a larger venue in Sydney, as part of a limited number of early meetings between top sides.
- Brett Robinson, chair of World Rugby, stated that the organisation's role is to build and grow the global game, acknowledging differing opinions on the schedule.
- The schedule is condensed around weekends, with no fixtures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, and notable group games include Ireland vs Scotland and Argentina vs Fiji.
