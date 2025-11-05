Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zohran Mamdani tells Trump to ‘turn the volume up’ during victory speech

'Turn the volume up!': Zohran Mamdani offers powerful message to President Donald Trump in victory speech
  • Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Mayor of New York, sent a four-word message to Donald Trump during his victory speech in Brooklyn.
  • The 34-year-old Democrat told Trump, who he said he knows is watching, to “Turn the volume up," and added: "To get through any of us, you will have to get through all of us."
  • Mamdani will make history as the first Muslim, first South Asian, and youngest person in over a century to be elected as New York's mayor.
  • Donald Trump responded to Mamdani's message on his Truth Social platform, posting, "... AND SO IT BEGINS!"
  • Trump had previously threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won the mayoral election.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in