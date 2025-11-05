Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zohran Mamdani elected NYC mayor in blow to Trump

'Turn the volume up!': Zohran Mamdani offers powerful message to President Donald Trump in victory speech
  • Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, has been elected New York City’s next mayor, delivering a significant blow to the city’s established power structures.
  • He will become the city's first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest, set to lead one of the largest and most diverse cities in the United States from January.
  • Mamdani secured just over 50 per cent of the vote, defeating Andrew Cuomo; his victory is seen as a national message for the Democrats as they chart their future against President Donald Trump.
  • His campaign focused on the affordability crisis, challenging Trump’s threats to withdraw federal funding and his anti-immigration policies.
  • Mamdani proposed progressive policies including no-cost childcare, freezing rent on controlled units, and increasing taxes on wealthy residents to fund public services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in