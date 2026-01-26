Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mayor Mamdani tells New Yorkers to stay home and read Heated Rivalry

Mamdani urges New Yorkers to read Heated Rivalry during winter storm
  • New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly endorsed the novel Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid.
  • He recommended the book to New Yorkers as a way to stay safe and entertained during a significant winter storm.
  • Heated Rivalry has gained widespread popularity, having been adapted into a successful Crave series and picked up by HBO Max.
  • Several celebrities, including Hannah Einbinder, Busy Philipps, and Kevin McHale, have also shown their appreciation for the series.
  • Mamdani highlighted that the New York Public Library provides free access to the novel, offering a convenient option for residents.
