Military drones ‘followed Zelensky’s plane’ as it flew towards Dublin

Zelensky touches down in Dublin for first state visit to Ireland
  • Volodymyr Zelensky's plane was reportedly followed by four military-style drones before landing at Dublin airport on Monday.
  • Sources told The Journal that the drones originated from northeast Dublin and breached a no-fly zone around the Ukrainian president's flight path.
  • Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet confirmed the drones' origin or their operators.
  • Investigators are attempting to determine if the drones were launched from land or an undetected ship.
  • The incident comes amid increased caution across Europe following recent drone incursions that have disrupted travel and forced airport closures.
