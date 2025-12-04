Military drones ‘followed Zelensky’s plane’ as it flew towards Dublin
- Volodymyr Zelensky's plane was reportedly followed by four military-style drones before landing at Dublin airport on Monday.
- Sources told The Journal that the drones originated from northeast Dublin and breached a no-fly zone around the Ukrainian president's flight path.
- Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet confirmed the drones' origin or their operators.
- Investigators are attempting to determine if the drones were launched from land or an undetected ship.
- The incident comes amid increased caution across Europe following recent drone incursions that have disrupted travel and forced airport closures.