Zelensky’s plane ‘followed by military drones’ before Dublin visit in ‘hybrid attack’
The incident echoes similar drone incursions in Europe in recent weeks
Volodymyr Zelensky’s plane was followed by four military-style drones before it landed at Dublin airport on Monday, according to a report.
Sources told The Journal that the drones took off from a location in the northeast of the Irish capital and flew towards the flight path of the Ukrainian president in breach of a no-fly zone.
Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet been able to confirm where the drones came from or who may have been controlling them.
They are trying to establish whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship, slipping past radars.
Ireland’s security services said the drones were large, military-type devices and that the incident could be deemed a hybrid attack, the Journal reports.
The drones reportedly missed Zelensky’s approach and shifted focus to LÉ William Butler Yeats, a naval vessel deployed off the coast.
The vessel was unable to disable the drones with the equipment to hand, the Journal reported.
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) had implemented a no-fly zone for drones over and around Dublin to coincide with Zelensky’s visit.
The Independent contacted the Gardaí for comment.
It comes at a time of increased caution across Europe after months of warnings about drone-led hybrid attacks disrupting travel and forcing airports shut.
Zelensky’s visit this week was the first to Ireland by a Ukrainian president and came as he sought to shore up support from European leaders with US-led peace talks ongoing.
In an address to Irish parliamentarians, Zelensky received a standing ovation in the Dail chamber and urged Ireland to take "an active role" in calling for a tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Russia has been accused of trying to undermine support for Ukraine on the continent by orchestrating so-called hybrid attacks, spooking the public and testing response times to possible threats.
Airports in Germany, Denmark and Belgium have been closed over drone incursions in recent months. Russian president Vladimir Putin has in the past laughed off accusations of interference.
On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin said that is ready to fight a war with Europe if it is provoked and accused leaders of sabotaging US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Last month, Russia and the US agreed to a 28-point plan - widely condemned by European governments - that would force Ukraine to give up land, cut its army and cease its NATO ambitions. Earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed a reworked 20-point plan, following talks with US officials over the weekend.
The incident is not the first to affect European leaders while travelling by air.
Earlier this year, a plane carrying EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen was reportedly jammed while travelling to Bulgaria on a four-day tour of EU states bordering Russia.
Bulgarian authorities initially suspected Russian interference, and Nato said it was working “day and night” to prevent further jamming.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments