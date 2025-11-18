Moment YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Florida on drug-related charges
- YouTuber Jack Doherty, 22, was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, 15 November, on drug-related charges.
- He reportedly provoked police by stepping into a road and blocking traffic to film content for his YouTube channel.
- Doherty, who has over 15 million subscribers, refused to comply with police instructions before his arrest.
- During a search in custody, Miami Beach Police Department officers found suspected amphetamine and cannabis.
- He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.