Moment YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Florida on drug-related charges

YouTube prankster Jack Doherty is found with drugs on him after provoking police in Miami
  • YouTuber Jack Doherty, 22, was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, 15 November, on drug-related charges.
  • He reportedly provoked police by stepping into a road and blocking traffic to film content for his YouTube channel.
  • Doherty, who has over 15 million subscribers, refused to comply with police instructions before his arrest.
  • During a search in custody, Miami Beach Police Department officers found suspected amphetamine and cannabis.
  • He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.
