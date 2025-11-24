YouTuber Brandon Buckingham says he’s in ‘dire situation’ after almost dying in hospital
- YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has appealed to fans for help after suffering multiple organ failure, including his heart, kidneys, liver and lungs.
- The 30-year-old influencer was rushed to hospital after waking up deaf and disoriented, with doctors suspecting acute systolic heart failure.
- Buckingham stated that only 15 to 20 per cent of his heart is currently functioning, and he faces a long recovery period, unable to provide for his wife and 11-month-old baby.
- He launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover over $100,000 in medical debt and support his family during his recovery.
- As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had successfully raised over $230,000 from his 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and supporters.