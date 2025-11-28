The changes set for Your Party after ‘infighting’ and ‘power struggle’
- Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's new political party, currently known as "Your Party", will hold its inaugural conference in Liverpool this weekend.
- Members at the conference will vote on a new party name, choosing from "Your Party", "Our Party", "Popular Alliance", and "For The Many".
- The party will also decide on a leadership model, with options including a "collective leadership model" or a single leader, after ruling out co-leaders earlier this week.
- The party has faced significant internal division and public disagreements between Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana, including a botched membership launch.
- Two MPs, Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain, have quit the party's steering process, with Mr Hussain citing "persistent infighting" and "struggle for power".