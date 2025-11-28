Your Party or Our Party: Your Party reveals new name options after months of indecision
Members of the fledgling party will be able to vote between the four options
Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have revealed the options under consideration for the new name of their political party, currently known as “Your Party”.
After months of indecision and confusion over the party’s name, its members will use this weekend’s inaugural conference in Liverpool to vote on several options.
These include four options: Your Party, Our Party, Popular Alliance, and For The Many.
It comes after the crisis-hit party earlier this week ruled out having co-leaders, following a series of public spats between Mr Corbyn and Mr Sultana.
At this weekend’s conference, members will vote on a new leadership model for the party, with options including a “collective leadership model” or backing a single leader.
But in the longer term, Your Party could look to bring back the option of co-leaders, with a member-led review of leadership structures exploring options of deputy leadership, co-leadership and the relationship with the party’s leadership in Wales and Scotland once the party has been established in each nation.
It comes after a turbulent first few months for the party, marred by internal division, with a dispute between Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana resulting in a botched membership launch and threats of legal action.
Ms Sultana complained she had been subjected to a “sexist boys’ club” after supporters were invited to officially sign up and give the party financial backing.
But Mr Corbyn described this as an “unauthorised email” and just hours later warned people in a statement posted on social media not to sign up via the link.
To make matters worse for the party, two of the MPs who helped to set up the outfit have now quit.
Last week, Iqbal Mohamed said in a statement that he had decided to leave Your Party and continue to serve his Dewsbury and Batley constituency as an Independent MP.
It comes after MP Adnan Hussain said earlier this month he was withdrawing from the party’s “steering process”, citing concerns about factionalism and “veiled prejudice” against Muslims.
They had been among the six MPs helping to set up the party, alongside Mr Corbyn, Ms Sultana and independents Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan.
Blackburn MP Mr Hussain said earlier this month that he had initially agreed to support the foundation of Your Party because he believed in “building a political home with mass appeal” and “a force capable of challenging the rise of far-right rhetoric”.
But in a statement published on X, he said he had been disillusioned by “persistent infighting, factional competition, and a struggle for power, position and influence rather than a shared commitment to the common good”.
This week’s conference – which will include speeches from both Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana – will also include political debates around the party’s identity, including whether it should explicitly identify as socialist.
