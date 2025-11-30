Your Party finally confirms its name after chaotic launch
- The new political entity, "Your Party", formally adopted its name following a ballot at its founding conference.
- Members chose "Your Party" over other options like "Our Party", "Popular Alliance", and "For The Many".
- The conference voted for a collective leadership model, with 51.6 per cent in favour, a setback for co-founder Jeremy Corbyn who preferred a sole leader.
- Co-founder Zarah Sultana, who supported collective leadership, apologised for "hiccups" in the party's formation and advocated for maximum member democracy.
- The party also agreed to allow members of other parties to join if their values align, following a dispute over recent expulsions.