Murderer who put body parts in suitcase admits having indecent images of children
- Convicted double murderer Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, has pleaded guilty to three new charges of possessing indecent images of children.
- Mosquera, a Colombian national, admitted to possessing 1,500 category A, 750 category B, and 4,000 category C indecent images of children.
- He was jailed for 16 months for these offences, with the sentence to run concurrently to his upcoming murder sentence.
- Mosquera killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July 2024 in their Shepherd’s Bush flat.
- His crimes were uncovered after he was seen with blood-leaking suitcases near Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge, leading police to discover the victims' body parts.