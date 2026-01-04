Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man who died while trying to save two people from sea off Yorkshire coast is named

Mark Ratcliffe, 67, was found unconscious in the water near Withernsea on Friday
Mark Ratcliffe, 67, was found unconscious in the water near Withernsea on Friday (Humberside Police/Facebook)
  • Mark Ratcliffe, 67, died attempting to rescue two people from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast.
  • He was found unconscious in the water near Withernsea on Friday and later confirmed deceased.
  • His family paid tribute, describing him as a "selfless hero" with a "heart of gold".
  • The body of a 45-year-old woman was also recovered from the sea.
  • Searches are continuing for one remaining missing person, following a major multi-agency operation launched on Friday afternoon in "bitter" and "freezing" conditions.
In full

