Man who died while trying to save two people from sea off Yorkshire coast is named
- Mark Ratcliffe, 67, died attempting to rescue two people from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast.
- He was found unconscious in the water near Withernsea on Friday and later confirmed deceased.
- His family paid tribute, describing him as a "selfless hero" with a "heart of gold".
- The body of a 45-year-old woman was also recovered from the sea.
- Searches are continuing for one remaining missing person, following a major multi-agency operation launched on Friday afternoon in "bitter" and "freezing" conditions.