Is Yahoo down? Users report ‘too many requests’ error with AOL also affected
- Yahoo's Edge, Finance, and Mail platforms suffered a widespread outage on Wednesday, with users reporting a 'too many requests' error.
- Outage tracker Downdetector recorded at least 15,000 reports, and AOL services also appeared affected.
- Yahoo acknowledged the issues, stating teams are investigating and will update.
- The 'Too Many Requests' message suggests Yahoo's systems were overwhelmed, indicating servers needed to stabilise.
- Users were advised to refresh pages, clear browser cache, switch internet connections or browsers, and use mobile apps.