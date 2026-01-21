Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Yahoo down? Users report ‘too many requests’ error with AOL also affected

  • Yahoo's Edge, Finance, and Mail platforms suffered a widespread outage on Wednesday, with users reporting a 'too many requests' error.
  • Outage tracker Downdetector recorded at least 15,000 reports, and AOL services also appeared affected.
  • Yahoo acknowledged the issues, stating teams are investigating and will update.
  • The 'Too Many Requests' message suggests Yahoo's systems were overwhelmed, indicating servers needed to stabilise.
  • Users were advised to refresh pages, clear browser cache, switch internet connections or browsers, and use mobile apps.

