World’s longest flight - lasting 29 hours - lands safely
- China Eastern Airlines completed the world's longest commercial flight route, covering 12,400 miles over 29 hours.
- The flight departed Shanghai on 4 December, arriving in Buenos Aires after a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, for refuelling and crew rotation.
- This new route, operated by a 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER, will now run twice a week year-round.
- It aims to connect Shanghai with major South American cities and cater to Argentina's growing East Asian diaspora.
- The service now surpasses Singapore Airlines' 19-hour flight as the longest commercial route, with Qantas planning even longer direct flights in the future.