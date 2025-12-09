World’s longest plane journey, lasting 29 hours, takes flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s longest commercial flight lasting 29 hours and covering 12,400 miles – around half the circumference of the globe – has been completed.

The China Eastern Airlines flight departed Shanghai on Thursday 4 December at 2am local time, arriving 10 minutes ahead of schedule at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires at 4.45pm local time.

It stopped in Auckland, New Zealand, to refuel and rotate airline crew. This means it cannot secure the title of the world’s longest direct flight route.

The China to Argentina flight takes more than 25 hours, with the return leg taking an additional four hours, earning it the title of the world’s longest commercial flight route.

Celebrations were held in Shanghai and Buenos Aires to mark the milestone event, while Auckland hosted a welcome ceremony for the arriving plane.

The 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER will now run twice a week year-round and aims to cater to Argentina’s sizable East Asian diaspora, which is one of the South American country’s fastest-growing communities.

“This new route fills the gap in direct flights between Shanghai and major South American cities,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement.

“It opens a ‘southbound corridor’ connecting opposite ends of the Pacific and reshapes air travel between three continents.”

The service now comes top as the world’s longest commercial airline route, outstripping Singapore Airlines’ 19-hour service between New York and Singapore, which previously held the title.

Australian flag carrier Qantas has announced plans for “Project Sunrise” flights between Sydney, London and New York. The aircraft would be capable of flying up to 22 hours non-stop, courtesy of an additional 20,000 litre fuel tank.

The airline has described the London-Sydney route, which aims to launch in 2027 and cover 10,573 miles, as “the final frontier of long-haul travel”.

The Independent has contacted China Eastern Airlines for further comment.

