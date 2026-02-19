Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pubs win late licence for World Cup celebrations

England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley
England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley (PA Wire)
  • UK pubs will be permitted to extend their opening hours until 2am during this summer's football World Cup.
  • The extended hours are conditional on a home nation reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood approved the measure, stating it will allow fans to enjoy later kick-offs without missing the end of games.
  • The extension will typically see pubs open until 1am for most knockout matches, and 2am for those kicking off at 10pm, with provisions for temporary licences for even later finishes.
  • England and Scotland have already qualified for the tournament, which is co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in