Pubs win late licence for World Cup celebrations
- UK pubs will be permitted to extend their opening hours until 2am during this summer's football World Cup.
- The extended hours are conditional on a home nation reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood approved the measure, stating it will allow fans to enjoy later kick-offs without missing the end of games.
- The extension will typically see pubs open until 1am for most knockout matches, and 2am for those kicking off at 10pm, with provisions for temporary licences for even later finishes.
- England and Scotland have already qualified for the tournament, which is co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.
