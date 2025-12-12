Controversial director pictured with Epstein in new batch of estate photos
- Controversial director Woody Allen, 90, is pictured multiple times in newly released images from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
- The photos, released by House Democrats Friday, show Allen perched on a director’s chair as he speaks with convicted sex offender Epstein.
- Another image shows Allen talking with President Donald Trump’s ex-strategist Steve Bannon, and a third photo shows Allen with Epstein and a second person, a woman whose face is blurred.
- Allen previously acknowledged his connection to Epstein and has said he first met him at a dinner in 2010.
- A letter Allen allegedly sent to Epstein for his 63rd birthday was made public earlier this year when The New York Times published a collection of letters and photographs belonging to the late pedophile.