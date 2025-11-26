Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists stunned as wolf ‘uses tools’ to gather food in the wild

Video Player Placeholder
Wolf caught-on-camera displaying never-before-seen behavior as it 'uses tools'
  • Scientists have uncovered never-before-seen behavior in wolves after one was filmed appearing to use a tool to gather food in the wild.
  • The footage was captured in the Indigenous Haíɫzaqv Nation Territory on the central coast of British Columbia.
  • The animal swam to a buoy marker, dragged it to land, and then reeled in an attached crab trap.
  • The wolf proceeded to eat the contents of the crab trap, showcasing advanced problem-solving skills.
  • Researchers from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry published the study, noting the sophistication of the wolf's actions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in